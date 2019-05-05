Heska (HSKA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,872. Heska has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). Heska had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million.

In other Heska news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $732,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Heska by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Heska by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 229,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 143,359 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

