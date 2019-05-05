HEROcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,494.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $390,387.00 and approximately $5,494.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00394818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00927773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00160999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001217 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,156,133 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

