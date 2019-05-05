Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $318,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

WARNING: “Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $318,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/harwood-advisory-group-llc-has-318000-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual.html.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.