Harris Co. (HRS) Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harris were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $150,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $124,367,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Harris by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 183,525 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harris by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,664 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harris alerts:

HRS stock opened at $177.89 on Friday. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/harris-co-hrs-position-lowered-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.