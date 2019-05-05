Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 587.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Alphabet by 120,025.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,185.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $824.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,354.36.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

