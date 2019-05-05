Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.
Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HWC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 541,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,159. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $55.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.
