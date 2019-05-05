Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. FIG Partners upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 541,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,159. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.