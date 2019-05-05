GTT Communications (GTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of GTT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 396,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,790. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.50.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $61,681.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,592.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $34,383.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $559,949. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,944,000 after acquiring an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,944,000 after acquiring an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth $23,660,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.