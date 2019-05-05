Groupon (GRPN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,606. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,423 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 105,158 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $17,733,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,068 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 153,174 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

