Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,214 shares of company stock worth $18,178,230. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

