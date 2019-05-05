Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $710.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 21,154 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $228,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,645.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,111 shares of company stock worth $12,649,111 over the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

