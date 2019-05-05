Granite Oil (GXO) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective (down previously from C$1.50) on shares of Granite Oil in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities cut Granite Oil from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Granite Oil from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Granite Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.29.

Get Granite Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:GXO traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.89. 56,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. Granite Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Oil will post 0.12999999082353 earnings per share for the current year.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.