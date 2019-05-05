Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $840.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,525. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 495,354.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 54,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

