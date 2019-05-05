Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) rose 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 1,215,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 920,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $840.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

