Gilead Sciences (GILD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gilead’s HIV franchise maintains momentum, driven by continued uptake of Genvoya and Odefsey, and the rapid adoption of Biktarvy. However, the company’s HCV franchise continues to witness a slowdown across key markets, including the United States and Europe, as a result of competition and pricing pressure. Consequently, Gilead shifted focus to its HIV franchise, and newer avenues like CAR-T therapy and NASH. However, the company suffered a setback with the failure of a late-stage study on selonsertib in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to NASH. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,347. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,142,526. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

