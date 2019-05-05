Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-274 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.53 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.96-2.14 EPS.

ROCK opened at $37.95 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

