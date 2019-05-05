Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of >$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.96-2.14 EPS.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

