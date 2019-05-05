Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

