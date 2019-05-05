Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,992 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

PFBI stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.92%.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Director Lloyd George Jackson II purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Cline purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

