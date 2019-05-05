Genprex (GNPX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) is one of 553 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Genprex to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genprex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genprex Competitors 4645 13193 27878 1001 2.54

Genprex presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.29%. Given Genprex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genprex is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -155.02% -143.06% Genprex Competitors -1,769.87% -95.34% -27.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genprex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A -$12.37 million -2.03 Genprex Competitors $2.14 billion $226.66 million -3.59

Genprex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genprex. Genprex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Genprex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genprex rivals beat Genprex on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

