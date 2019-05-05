GENFIT S A/ADR’s (GNFT) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

GENFIT S A/ADR’s (NASDAQ:GNFT) quiet period will end on Monday, May 6th. GENFIT S A/ADR had issued 6,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 27th. The total size of the offering was $124,968,000 based on an initial share price of $20.32. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GNFT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.47 price target for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $23.65 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of GENFIT S A/ADR at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

