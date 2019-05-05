General Electric (GE) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $8.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,702,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,904,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 442,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $300,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 257,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares during the period. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

