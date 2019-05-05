General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVP. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.21.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

