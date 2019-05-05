Generac (GNRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. William Blair lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.99. 584,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,949. Generac has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Generac had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Generac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.8% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.