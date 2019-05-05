GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $48,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,492,000 after buying an additional 515,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 66,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

GLOP opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.83 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

