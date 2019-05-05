GasLog (GLOG) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) has been given a $17.00 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 742,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GasLog has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GasLog by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

