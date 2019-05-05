Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $27,861.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $27,861.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.