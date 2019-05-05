Gardiner Nancy B Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Illumina were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.93, for a total transaction of $313,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $969,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,403,090.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,575. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $325.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.71 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Illumina’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.58.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

