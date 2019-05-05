Gardiner Nancy B Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.8% of Gardiner Nancy B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

