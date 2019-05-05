FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 96.25% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $197.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,039 shares of company stock valued at $33,486,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

