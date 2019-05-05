FY2019 EPS Estimates for Evolus Inc (EOLS) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 330,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,243. Evolus has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 5.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 48.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 217.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 8,877.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.