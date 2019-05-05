FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Automatic Data Processing Issued By Northcoast Research (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.62.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.19. 992,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,245. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Politi sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $875,135.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,493.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,216 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

