Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.80 ($47.44).

FPE stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.90 ($40.58). The company had a trading volume of 37,288 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

