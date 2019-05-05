Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.80 ($47.44).

FPE stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.90 ($40.58). The company had a trading volume of 37,288 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

