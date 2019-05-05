FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 53,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

