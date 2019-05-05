Front Street Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Markel by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.67.

In related news, Director K Bruce Connell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $968.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,157.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.35, for a total transaction of $105,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,342,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550 shares of company stock worth $1,559,861. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,061.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 36.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/front-street-capital-management-inc-grows-stake-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.