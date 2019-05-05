French police clash with May Day protesters on Paris streets

French police clashed with protesters who set fires and smashed vehicles up as tens of thousands of people assembled under tight security Wednesday for May Day rallies. Approximately 165 arrests were created.

Police used tear gas to attempt and restrain the crowd gathering near Paris’ Montparnasse train station for the main protest. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Paramedics helped from the scene 1 bandaged-up guy having a head wound.

Associated Press reporters found groups of hooded individuals mixing wearing stripes yelling slogans that were anti-police or waving union flags.

Some threw rocks and other objects at police officers, assaulted a van in a nearby road, breaking its windows and kicking at the vehicle.

Paris police said officers carried out more than 9,000″preventive searches” of luggage and arrested 165 individuals prior to the march.

Meanwhile, some peaceful protesters were waiting for the march to begin. They were likely to go Place d’Italie in southern Paris.

French authorities have cautioned”radical activists” may combine the Paris demonstration and renew scenes of violence that marked preceding yellow vest protests and May Day demonstrations in the last two decades.

More than 7,400 authorities are set up in the French capital.

French police ordered the closing of more than 580 shops, restaurants and cafes around the Paris protest route and subway stations were shut.

Yellow vests have joined the May Day union march to demonstrate their typical rejection of the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Police are particularly wary of their hooded, masked and black-clad extremists who have combined the aim of land and attacking authorities and recent protests. They turned out at last year’s May Day protest in the hundreds, and target symbols of globalization or capitalism.