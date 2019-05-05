Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.45.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

