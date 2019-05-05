Forrester Research (FORR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

FORR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.60. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $114,345.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,412.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,404 shares of company stock worth $705,833 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

