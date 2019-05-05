Fmr LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

