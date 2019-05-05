Fmr LLC Has $144,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $54.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

