Flowserve (FLS) Trading 9.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $52.00. 3,969,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,022,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.
The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $890.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.
In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Flowserve by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.
About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.