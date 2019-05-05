Florin Court Capital LLP Takes $554,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 224,233 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

