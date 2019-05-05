FlappyCoin Trading 92.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. FlappyCoin has a total market capitalization of $542,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.01322893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001704 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00108073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin (CRYPTO:FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. FlappyCoin’s official website is flappycoins.wordpress.com . FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin . The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlappyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlappyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

