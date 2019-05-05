Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup set a $211.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

