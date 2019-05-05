Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $6,596,700.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

