First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $30.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

