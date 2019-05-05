First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,879 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 34,001.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 362,452 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $12,597,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.52 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/first-republic-investment-management-inc-purchases-11879-shares-of-unilever-n-v-ul.html.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.