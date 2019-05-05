First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 83,208 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.72.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $18,683,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,629,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,605 shares of company stock worth $101,373,855. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

