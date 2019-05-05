First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.50 target price on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.77.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.30. 2,473,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,610. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.30999989537885 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.03%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

