First of Long Island (FLIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 44,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First of Long Island by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 61.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,035,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

