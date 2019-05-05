First National Bank of Omaha Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

